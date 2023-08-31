Watch CBS News
Local News

Around five million bees released when crate carrying them falls off truck

/ CBS/CNN

Five million bees fall off truck in Canada
Five million bees fall off truck in Canada 00:45

ONTARIO -- A town in Canada is certainly buzzing right now.

Around five million bees were released when crates carrying them fell off a truck.

Police in Burlington, Ontario called local beekeepers to help round up the insects.

There were a few stings, but the keepers helped to clear the scene.

They also left some crates behind they hope the stragglers eventually find their way back to.

The rogue bugs are honey bees which are generally docile.

But even the friendliest person may not be a in a great mood after their home tumbles off a truck.

So, the advice for drivers in the area is to keep their windows rolled-up.

It is unclear why the bees were in the truck to begin with. 

One of the beekeepers says they were probably being transported by a pollination service that lets farmers borrow bees to pollinate their crops.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.