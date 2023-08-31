Around five million bees released when crate carrying them falls off truck

Five million bees fall off truck in Canada

ONTARIO -- A town in Canada is certainly buzzing right now.

Around five million bees were released when crates carrying them fell off a truck.

Police in Burlington, Ontario called local beekeepers to help round up the insects.

There were a few stings, but the keepers helped to clear the scene.

They also left some crates behind they hope the stragglers eventually find their way back to.

The rogue bugs are honey bees which are generally docile.

But even the friendliest person may not be a in a great mood after their home tumbles off a truck.

So, the advice for drivers in the area is to keep their windows rolled-up.

It is unclear why the bees were in the truck to begin with.

One of the beekeepers says they were probably being transported by a pollination service that lets farmers borrow bees to pollinate their crops.