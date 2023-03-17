Armed trio robbed Lauderdale Lakes shop

Broward investigators looking for trio who robbed Lauderale Lakes shop

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's investigators are looking for three people who robbed a Lauderdale Lakes shop at gunpoint.

It happened on March 10th in the 2800 block of North State Road 7.

The store's surveillance video showed the first person walk in around 4:45 p.m. and appear to be interested in buying jewelry.

A few moments later, his two cohorts walked in and that's when he pulled a gun and pointed it at the store's employees.

All three rushed behind the counter and forced the employees to open the cash register.

One then smashed one of the display cases and stole items from inside.

All then ran out into the parking, with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry, and got in in a blue four-door KIA with Florida tag QFP L03.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.