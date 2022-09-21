Armed carjacker stole truck from Florida gas station, child inside

FORT MYERS - An armed kidnapping in which a man pulled a knife and drove off with a woman's truck with her three-year-old son inside was caught on camera.

Security video of the carjacking, which took place at a gas station on the state's west coast, shows the woman holding onto the truck in an effort to stop her attacker from escaping with her child.

Police found the boy inside the truck about three blocks down the road. The boy was then reunited with his family who said they were grateful he was unharmed.

"It doesn't really happen all that often that a child is kidnapped and is found the same day," said David Martinez, a family member.

Jessie Davis was working at a pet shop next door to where the boy was found. He saw the truck parked but didn't think anything of it. Because the windows were tinted, he said he had no idea a child was inside.

"We saw the truck back there, I didn't see, we didn't see any kids or nothing in it, we weren't back there. Everything looked normal because cars always park there," he said.

He said the area can be unsafe at times.

"This is not a great part of the neighborhood so you kind of get used to it," said Davis.

Police continue their search for the armed man.