April is National Stress Awareness Month, expert offers some tips relax

MIAMI - Rising prices, housing costs, crowded roads. There are a lot of reasons to be stressed these days and it seems like we are all dealing with it every day.

Therapists say we don't have to live that way.

April is National Stress Awareness Month so went to the experts to ask what we can all do to relax.

Jessica Mendez, a licensed clinical social worker, said dealing with stress starts with planning.

"My approach to stress management starts from even before were feeling stressed by building healthy effective habits on a daily basis that will kind of keep us at bay so that when those more difficult moments come up we have an easier time with them," said Mendez.

She said that means taking care of our bodies and minds and trying to add at least one positive activity a day. It can be as small as watching an episode of a favorite show or going for a walk.

Mendez said there are some things you can do to calm down once you feel stressed. One technique to relax when we are feeling overwhelmed is called progressive muscle relaxation. You can find guided videos online to help.

She also said to make sure you have a self-soothing technique that works for you. For instance, a warm bath, or writing in a journal.

These pauses, Mendez said, are so important in such a hectic world.

"I see it all the time in my practice, even myself sometimes I have to remind myself to okay we need to slow down. We are so goal driven and what comes next that we are missing the present moment that that can be so overwhelming," said Mendez.

Mendez says you can also lie down and take yourself on a mental vacation. To do this, she says you can envision yourself somewhere special to you that brings you comfort, like the beach.