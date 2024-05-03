Permit applications for state's new Alligator Super Hunt now being accepted

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has added a second alligator hunt this year and on Friday they began taking applications for permits to take part in it.

The state agency says the new Alligator Super Hunt is a "flexible alternative" to the traditional Statewide Alligator Harvest Program which takes place in August.

Each Super Hunt permit allows the harvest of two alligators from most alligator management units and private property with the owner's permission. Those interested pay a nonrefundable $5 fee for each application and may apply multiple times. The application period is from May 3rd to June 3rd.

The FWC said applying multiple times will increase the chance of getting a permit. This year, 100 permits will be awarded.

Applications for a Statewide Alligator Harvest Program permit are also being accepted, but in phases.

Phase I: May 3 - May 13

Phase II: May 17 - May 27

Phase III: May 31 - June 10

Phase IV: June 13 - until filled

Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators from a specific alligator management area.

"This year, 7,356 permits will be awarded. There is no cost to apply, but credit card information must be submitted, and applicants may only submit one application," according to the state's wildlife commission.

Applications for both harvest programs may be submitted at any county tax collector's office, license agent, or online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. A hunting license is not required to participate in either the Alligator Super Hunt or the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program.

The state's alligator hunting season for the Super Hunt and Alligator Harvest Program runs from August 15th through December 31st.