Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless
MIAMI -- The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said.
Over 45 firefighters from the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the building, located in the 39500 block of NW 177th Street, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
CBS4 News spoke to residents outside of the complex, leaving with bags of clothes.
Many of them said they were homeless as a result of the blaze. Officials said no injuries have been reported so far from the fire.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
