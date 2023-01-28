Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless
Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless 00:32
image.jpg
rapid recovery team

MIAMI --  The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said.

Over 45 firefighters from the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the building, located in the 39500 block of NW 177th Street, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

CBS4 News spoke to residents outside of the complex, leaving with bags of clothes. 

Many of them said they were homeless as a result of the blaze. Officials said no injuries have been reported so far from the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.