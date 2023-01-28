Fire guts Miami Gardens apartment complex, leaving several residents homeless

rapid recovery team

MIAMI -- The roof of an apartment building partially collapsed after a fire broke out Saturday morning at the complex, authorities said.

Over 45 firefighters from the Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the building, located in the 39500 block of NW 177th Street, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

CBS4 News spoke to residents outside of the complex, leaving with bags of clothes.

Many of them said they were homeless as a result of the blaze. Officials said no injuries have been reported so far from the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.