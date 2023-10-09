University of Miami Hurricanes slide in AP college football poll after epic gaffe

MIAMI -- Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, Miami's late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in rankings and six basketball blue bloods made some history.

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.

Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) attempts to avoid Georgia Tech players during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP

The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote.

Oklahoma jumped seven after beating Texas on Saturday to re-enter the top 10 for the first time since mid-September of last year, when it started tumbling toward a 6-7 season.

The Longhorns slipped six spots to No. 9.

No. 6 Penn State held its spot, as did No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon a week before their Pac-12 showdown.

USC dropped a spot to No. 10 after escaping with a three-overtime victory against Arizona. The Trojans have fallen three straight weeks, despite remaining unbeaten.

Miami Hurricanes decision blasted by critics

Miami managed to hang on to a spot in the rankings, dropping eight places after losing for the first time this season.

The Hurricanes had Saturday's most painful loss, not to mention a candidate for one of the worst in program history.

In position to kneel out the clock with a lead against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes instead called a running play, fumbled the ball away with 26 seconds left and then watched as the Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in four plays for the winning score with 2 seconds left on the clock.