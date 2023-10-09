University of Miami Hurricanes slide in AP college football poll after epic gaffe
MIAMI -- Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, Miami's late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in rankings and six basketball blue bloods made some history.
No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.
The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.
No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote.
Oklahoma jumped seven after beating Texas on Saturday to re-enter the top 10 for the first time since mid-September of last year, when it started tumbling toward a 6-7 season.
The Longhorns slipped six spots to No. 9.
No. 6 Penn State held its spot, as did No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon a week before their Pac-12 showdown.
USC dropped a spot to No. 10 after escaping with a three-overtime victory against Arizona. The Trojans have fallen three straight weeks, despite remaining unbeaten.
Miami Hurricanes decision blasted by critics
Miami managed to hang on to a spot in the rankings, dropping eight places after losing for the first time this season.
The Hurricanes had Saturday's most painful loss, not to mention a candidate for one of the worst in program history.
In position to kneel out the clock with a lead against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes instead called a running play, fumbled the ball away with 26 seconds left and then watched as the Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in four plays for the winning score with 2 seconds left on the clock.
for more features.