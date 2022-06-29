Antisemitic flyers found in neighborhoods across South Florida

MIAMI - South Florida law enforcement agencies are appealing for the public's help after antisemitic flyers have been found in neighborhoods all around South Florida.

Miami Police spokeswoman, officer Kenia Fallat tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they are investigating two cases where flyers were found in the 400 block of S.W. 21st Road and the 600 block of S.W. 21st Road.

Fallat says while this is not a crime, it is a concern.

"We are documenting these cases," she said. "We are looking into it. It is a concern not just to the city of Miami. It is also happening in mother parts of the state. We have our detectives talking to other agencies as well to get to the bottom of this and try to find out who is behind this."

Juliet, who did not want to show her face or give her last name, is a neighbor who lives near the 400 block of S.W. 21st Road and who saw the flyer left in her neighborhood.

"It said every single aspect of Disney is Jewish and it has photos of executives who are Jewish. I was disgusted. This is horrible at a time like this in this country. I just think it is embarrassing to have so much hate at a time and I can't believe someone would do something like this."

The flyer was contained inside a baggie with corn kernels with it.

North Miami Beach Police say they have four documented cases from Tuesday of antisemitic flyers being found.

Neighbor Melanie Korner said, "Who puts Jewish stars on people's faces?"

Neighbor Jacqueline Korner said, "This makes us feel threatened in our own neighborhoods."

The Broward Sheriffs Office Threat Management Unit is investigating after antisemitic flyers were found near the 6700 block of N.W. 63rd Way, inside baggies with corn kernels.

BSO Spokesman Carey Codd said, "These pamphlets contained hate speech in regard to gun control directed at members of the Jewish faith. This type of hate speech is hurtful. It is intolerant. It is hateful. It has no place in a civilized society. We are asking that anyone who may have information or who might have video of anyone responsible to call the Broward Sheriff's Office."

Carley Kafka showed CBS4 a flyer that her mother found near their home with photos that said, "Every single aspect of the media is Jewish."

Kafka said, "I feel anger because this is outrageous and not true. It is just not the time to talk about this. I don't think Jewish people have anything to do with this. This is outrageous. Obviously, there is malicious intent. They are targetting Jewish people."

Anyone with information that can help BSO should call (954) 831-8230 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-tips (8477).