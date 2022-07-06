Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

Hateful flyers in corn-filled baggies left in several South Florida neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home.

"This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.

Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside.

"It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.

Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.

It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the major Florida cities being targeted.

Congressman Charlie Crist penned a letter to the Department of Justice about the matter.

He says other reports of antisemitic flyers focusing on gun control and immigration were tossed onto Floridians' lawns.

Jacksonville Rabbi Shumli Novack says this isn't new.

"It's always very disappointing when it once again rears its ugly head," Novack said.

He says when something like this happens it should serve as a call to action, which he applauds lawmakers for.

"We're very grateful to our public officials who are stepping up to the plate recognizing an evil and responding to it," he said.

The letter says according to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents are up 34% nationwide and over 50% in Florida.

"It's a reminder that we always have to remain vigilant, and we have to make sure the Jewish community centers and organizations are safe and welcoming to the community," Novack said.