Anti-gun violence vigil held in Pompano Beach to bring awareness, honor victims

MIAMI - Members of the Pompano Beach Northwest Community held an anti-gun violence vigil Friday evening to bring awareness to the "growing menace of gun violence and to honor the victims."

Organizers said the event would be a time of "reflection, remembrance, and hope."

Pompano Beach elected officials, BSO Sheriff, Sabrina Fulton, Harold Pryor, Wayne Messam, the Divine 9 had been invited and were expected to attend.

There were speakers, performances, a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence honoring those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

The goal, according to organizers, is to bring these issues to the forefront and "unite as a community in finding ways to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future."

The event was held at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, located in the 800 block of NW 8TH Avenue in Pompano Beach.

