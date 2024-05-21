Answers sought in killing of man at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH - For those who knew 36-year-old Latoya "Tee" Arnold, known by many as Lagend Billions, they say there just aren't enough wonderful things to say about him.

"Lagend is a very loyal person. Very loving and caring. He went out of his way for a lot of people, a hard worker, who loved to travel and live his best life," said Kalauni Gaddis.

Lagend's friends tell us he was a transgender man, who took pride in his work as a security guard but also lived life to the fullest off the clock.

"He's the life of the party, and anybody that knows him, knows that," said Gaddis.

On April 3, Lagend went out with friends to do just that, enjoy life. He and his friends were out at The Village at Gulfstream Park that night near Strike 10 Bowling when shots were fired around 1:30 a.m.

"I think it was beef. I think it was unnecessary, maybe a misunderstanding between him and another person," said Gaddis.

Lagend was shot during the incident and rushed to a local hospital, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

"It's tragic to us. It's devastating. None of us have an understanding of why someone would want to do this. You take somebody away from somebody that means so much to people, it doesn't make any sense," said Gaddis.

Police previously said they do not believe the shooting was motivated by Lagend's gender, and some of his friends agree, and it's still unclear exactly what caused the shooting.

But as those who adored Lagend continue grieving, they're consumed with one question.

"We're really left clueless not understanding why, just why?! We need more people to say what happened, so that this case can be solved because this should not go cold," said Gaddis.

Broward County Crimestoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

You can call in and leave an anonymous tip at 954-493-TIPS.