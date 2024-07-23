Another round of South Florida afternoon storms, not as widespread as Monday

MIAMI - Another round of scattered storms is expected for South Florida on Tuesday due to deep tropical moisture lingering across the area. The rain will not be as widespread as Monday but some storms may produce heavy downpours.

Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the triple-digits. A heat advisory has not been issued as we will not meet the criteria due to the rain and clouds.

The National Weather Service warns there is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to strong onshore winds. Beachgoers should avoid swimming in the ocean. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters on the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Drier air arrives Tuesday night and will lower the chance of rain mid to late week.

Wednesday and Thursday the breeze builds out of the East at 15 to 20 miles per hour, it will likely lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. A few showers and spotty storms will be possible. It will be hotter as we'll enjoy more sunshine. Highs will rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. Heat advisories will likely be issued.

Late week we return to a more seasonal rainy season pattern with the potential for some showers in the morning and storms then push inland in the afternoon. Highs remain near normal in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.