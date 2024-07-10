Another hot, hazy day across South Florida

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot and humid day is in store for South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Miami-Dade and Broward as highs will soar to the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 102 degrees and up to 107 degrees in the afternoon when factoring in the high humidity.

The National Weather Service is urging South Florida residents to take extra precautions to stay hydrated, stay in the shade or air-conditioned rooms, or take frequent breaks to avoid heat exhaustion or heat illness.

Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies at times and moderate air quality. Anyone with respiratory issues or health conditions should limit time outside. The drier Saharan dust is also limiting widespread storm development, but a few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, the heat wave continues with highs remaining above average in the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. Spotty storms will develop in the afternoon with the heating of the day but the chance of rain remains low.

The Saharan dust will decrease this weekend as the chance for storms increases. It will not be quite as hot this weekend as highs drop by a few degrees to the low 90s due to more rain and more cloud coverage expected. Scattered storms will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The chance of rain is higher early next week.