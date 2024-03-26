Watch CBS News
Another breezy, warm South Florida afternoon, cool change coming

MIAMI - We'll enjoy a mainly dry day across South Florida on Tuesday. Winds out of the southeast could bring in a quick stray shower across the coast, but most will remain rain-free. A breezy, warm afternoon is expected with highs warming into the low 80s.

Wednesday will be similar, but even warmer and a little more humid as a cold front nears the area. Thursday will bring the warmest temperatures of the week, with highs warming into the middle 80s.

Dip in temps

A cold front moving through Thursday afternoon will bring a quick line of broken showers through South Florida during the day Thursday.

Behind the front, we'll settle into some beautiful weather Friday into Easter weekend! Humidity will be low under a mostly sunny sky with morning lows falling back into the middle 60s. 

By NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman

