Annual Susan G. Komen breast cancer walk event this weekend in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Preparations are underway for the thousands of participants expected this weekend to attend the Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk.

Organizers said thousands of people are expected to pack Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah for the event, which kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

This is the second year the 2.1 mile walk will be held in Hialeah.

With 550 acres at the site where the event will be held, there is plenty of parking and lakes to offer a cool breeze for what's expected to be a hot day.

According to officials, the money that will be raised locally will remain in South Florida to assist women who are battling breast cancer.

"I have lots of women in my life," said Sergio Mendoza, the event chairman. "I have a daughter who's 8 years old. And I feel like I don't have a choice but to do something about it."

In 2017, Mendoza had just lost his wife to breast cancer.

And this year he is serving as the South Florida Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Community walk chairman.

"I lost my wife Sarah to metastatic breast cancer in 2017," he said. "And the reality is I don't want to lose anyone else."

His goal is to raise $600,000 and he says he is well on his way.

"Right now we're at about $450,000, which is a huge amount of impact for giving access to services so that women can get their early breast cancer diagnosis, which significantly increases their chance of survival," Mendoza said.