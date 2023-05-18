Angelina Jolie unveils new sustainability-focused fashion venture

HOLLYWOOD -- Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has become the latest celebrity to announce their own fashion brand with the launch of Atelier Jolie.

The Oscar-winning actor announced the new fashion venture in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I'm starting something new today — a collective where everyone can create," wrote Jolie.

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," she added.

"It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression."

The brand also has its own Instagram account, and one post provides further explanation of its purpose.

"Atelier Jolie wants to join others in their effort to democratize the fashion industry, allowing the customers to have access to a collective of emerging designers and master artisans," it reads.

"There will also be an inclusive online resource for finding garment makers, making use of curated dead stock and vintage materials to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose."

And a statement on the company website emphasizes diversity.

"We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," it reads.

"And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."

Jolie is well known for her interest in humanitarian and human rights issues. She worked with the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR for more than two decades, and served as a special envoy from 2012 until December 2022.

And Jolie, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1999 movie "Girl, Interrupted," is the latest in a long line of celebrities to launch their own brands.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty from Selena Gomez, SKKN by Kim (Kardashian), and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga are just a few examples in the beauty space, while Travis Barker owns Barker Wellness.