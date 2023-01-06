Watch CBS News
A closer look at 'The Licking' Miami Gardens restaurant where ten people shot, injured

By CBS Miami Team

Gunfire erupts during rapper French Montana's music video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant
Gunfire erupts during rapper French Montana's music video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant 01:28

MIAMI- Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening. The Licking is a restaurant chain that has a number of locations around South Florida and even in Chicago. 

DJ Khaled is co-owner and brand ambassador for The Licking, according to a 2019 Forbes article. The franchise is known for its "authentic Miami style food."   

According to their website, the menu ranges from seafood, steak, and chicken dinners to vegetarian options.  

They also sell "merch." You can purchase clothes such as hoodies, sweatpants, and even a backpack with the restaurant's brand name. 

January 6, 2023

