Americans sound off on traditional Thanksgiving staples they really don't like

MIAMI - Who doesn't love a traditional Thanksgiving dinner? You know, turkey, stuffing, and all the fixin's.

Well, apparently a lot of people could do without some parts of it.

To find out Americans' least favorite dishes, TheVactioner, a website that offers guides to help with travel and vacation planning, conducted a survey last month that listed more than a dozen traditional Thanksgiving staples. Those picking the items could choose as many as they disliked.

According to its Thanksgiving 2023 Food Survey, cranberry sauce was the least liked (31.49%) of the traditional dishes.

"For the third year in a row, cranberry sauce takes first place as the most disliked traditional Thanksgiving food. Over 31% of respondents, 82 million American adults, do not want cranberry sauce for their Thanksgiving dinner. Surprisingly, sweet potatoes came in as the second most disliked traditional Thanksgiving food, with more than 29% of people not liking it," said Eric Jones, an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey who analyzed the study.

Also up on the high dislike list were green bean casserole (28%), the turkey itself (nearly 28%), and stuffing/dressing (nearly 27%).

About a quarter of respondents said they didn't like the traditional dessert of pumpkin pie. Only about 14% said they liked all the items on the list.

According to Jones, younger respondents (18-29) were far pickier with what they like for Thanksgiving than the oldest generation of people over age 60.