American Heritage football player suffers medical emergency on field during game

MIAMI -- A high school football player from American Heritage suffered a medical emergency during a game against Booker t. Washington Friday night.

According to CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, paramedics were seen performing CPR on him.

The player's identity has not officially been released but the player posted a heartfelt message on Instagram saying, "beyond thankful and grateful."

Friday's game was cancelled due to the incident

This is a developing story with information to be updated.