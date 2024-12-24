American Airlines systems restored after delays affecting travelers, including South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – American Airlines says its systems are restored and a ground stop lifted after a software outage preventing weight and balance calculations grounded all flights nationwide earlier Tuesday.

Miami International Airport, one of the airline's main hubs, was affected as well as Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport -- on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The stoppage was less than one hour.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an updated statement saying:

American Airlines is reporting a technical issue and has requested a nationwide ground stop. Please contact American Airlines for more information.

Just last week, the airline's vice president said the airline is expecting a record number of passengers during this holiday season.

The airline released a statement Tuesday saying:

"A vendor technology issue briefly affected flights this morning. That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed," the airline said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning. It's all hands on deck as our team is working diligently to get customers where they need to go as quickly as possible."

Stay with us for any updates.