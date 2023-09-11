Update: 2 missing Palm Beach County children found safe

MIAMI - Two missing South Florida children have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Monday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued the alert Monday afternoon for Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga, a 2-month-old and Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga, a 1-year-old.

Authorities said they were missing from the Lake Worth area.

FDLE officials said the children may be in the company of Santos Diaz Escobar, 21, who was seen driving in a 2004 gray Lexus with Florida license plate YG73144.

Anyone with information is urged to call 561-688-3375