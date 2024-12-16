Amber Alert issued for missing Central Florida boy

ORLANDO - Police are scrambling to find a missing young boy missing out of Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for five-year-old Jace Saunders of Tavares in Lake County. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark-colored pajama pants.

The agency said he may be in the company of his grandmother, 50- 50-year-old Kelly Day-DaSilva, and traveling in a black Honda Accord.

Police the boy and his grandmother went missing during a Department of Children and Families investigation.

Anyone who spots the Day-DaSilva or the child is urged not to approach her and contact law enforcement.

In order for an Amber Alert to be issued, the situation must meet certain criteria.

The child must be under the age of 18. Law enforcement must have a well-founded belief that a kidnapping has occurred and the child is in "imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury."