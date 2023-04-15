Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy last seen in Miami

MIAMI -- An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday for a 3-year-old boy who was taken when a car was stolen from in front of a Miami home, police said.

Oliver Williams Miami Police Department

The missing child alert for Oliver Williams, who was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street, was issued shortly after 3 a.m., according to a written statement by the Miami Police Department.

Investigators said the sleeping boy was with his 7-year-old sibling and left inside a 2018 gray Santa Fe with Florida license place 34BGWE.

The children's mother left the vehicle engine running after parking it in front of the Lotus House and going inside, police said.

A man wearing a ball cap and orange shirt drove off in the vehicle, police said.

According to police, the older child was dropped off at NW 6th Avenue and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. and was unhurt.

Police said the toddler has braided hair and was wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake brown belt with the word MNJ, for Mutant Ninja Turtles, printed on it as well as black and green shorts and multi-colored Crocs.

Anyone with information about the child's location was asked to call Miami police at 305-579-6111.