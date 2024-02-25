AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old boy missing out of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old boy who was last seen in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

Christian Simeus was last seen near the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach. He's described to be 3'07" and weighing 57 lbs., and wearing a gray shirt and shorts with red Spider-Man shoes.

According to the AMBER Alert, he may be in the company of Jean Simeus and traveling in a 2019 black BMW 440i Gran Coupe with a Georgia license #TBZ4664 and tinted windows. Jean is described as 44 years old, 5'8" and weighing 135 lbs.

If anyone has seen Christian or Jean or has any information regarding the case, please contact FDLE or call Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or 911.

