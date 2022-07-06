Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert canceled for Florida teen Ashley Reyes-Hernandez

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

JUPITER - An AMBER Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Jupiter has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was found safe.

The alert was issued after she was last seen at noon on July 2 in the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter.

The FDLE said she may have been in the company of 20-year-old Oliver Ramos and it was being investigated as a case of possible abduction. 

The two knew each other, according to law enforcement, and were believed to be traveling in a newer model dark minivan with tinted windows.

Jupiter police said Reyes-Hernandez was found in the area of Chamblee, Georgia. They added that no arrests have been at this time made pending further investigation of this incident.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

