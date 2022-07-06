AMBER Alert canceled for Florida teen Ashley Reyes-Hernandez
JUPITER - An AMBER Alert for a missing 15-year-old from Jupiter has been canceled.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was found safe.
The alert was issued after she was last seen at noon on July 2 in the 100 block of 4 Street in Jupiter.
The FDLE said she may have been in the company of 20-year-old Oliver Ramos and it was being investigated as a case of possible abduction.
The two knew each other, according to law enforcement, and were believed to be traveling in a newer model dark minivan with tinted windows.
Jupiter police said Reyes-Hernandez was found in the area of Chamblee, Georgia. They added that no arrests have been at this time made pending further investigation of this incident.
