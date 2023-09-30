Amara La Negra says childhood poverty fuels her ambition, drive to succeed now

MIAMI -- Amara La Negra, the former child star who grew up and is now part of the cast of VH1's "Love and Hip Hop Miami," is speaking out about her heritage.

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dominican-American reality TV star, whose real name is Diana de los Santos, reflected on her family and her history. .

Amara La Negra CBS News Miami

In between the 'sientates' Amara La Negra's sings her latest hit before her most captive audience, Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

The mother of two has a thing for names: Exhibit A is her 17-month-old twins.

Their names are Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress which means Your Majesty and Your Highness

Amara La Negra was born in Miami to Dominican parents. Her mother came to America after crossing the Mexican border. An only child, her career in show business started when she was a child and just a few years older than her daughters are now.

"I started when I was 4 years old (in) 'Sabado Gigante', a very well-known TV show for the Latino community," she said. "I was there for six years, every Saturday. It was an amazing platform for me to grow in."

Despite early stardom, growing up in South Florida came with challenges, she said.

"I was homeless in Homestead. I used to live in this community called Waterstone by Speedway, and I would park in front of the McDonald's or the Walmart close to Florida City," she said. "I would bathe with wipes in the bathrooms."

It was literal and figurative hunger that helped fuel her success.

She was born Diana de los Santos but it's the meaning behind the stage name she gave herself that explains her rise and platform.

"Originally, it was because nobody would remember my name," she said."And then years after, you know, everyone kept telling me, 'Oh take La Negra off, it sounds racist.' It sounds this and I was like 'It doesn't sound racist to me at all.' I love to be called Black. I enjoy when people say that my melanin and my blackness is beautiful."

The entertainer is working a lot these days.

When not with her twins she's hosting Spanish language shows that include the Spanish version of "Dancing with the Stars" and most famously "Love and Hip Hop Miami."

When she's not on TV, Amara also dabbles in real estate and has a cosmetic line.

She said her motivations are her family and those days of homelessness and hunger.

"I just grew up with my mother. I think that also that isolation made me become even more focused and more driven with my goals and my visions in life," she said. "And I just want them to know that anything in life is possible. As long as you focus you concentrate you sacrifice."

I asked Amara La Negra what's the message she hopes to share and one day pass on to her daughters. She said it's that their mom is a warrior, a fighter and one tough cookie.

