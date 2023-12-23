Alternative, cheaper ways to save you time and money while traveling for the holidays

MIAMI — Getting through security and past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at airports is always a lengthy process, especially during the holidays with a high volume of people traveling this time of year.

So, CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero spoke with experts and travelers to find out what are some alternatives and cheaper ways to save you time.

"Anything to get through a line for sure is important, especially during the holidays," said Monica Killblane, who was traveling to Richmond, Virginia. "It could get crazy."

The TSA security lines can be long during the holiday rush; but nowadays, everyone has options for how they go through security.

"I just find that sometimes, there's a lot of people that take TSA, so there's a long line," said Simon Librati, who was traveling to Nebraska. "So, Clear is usually a little faster."

"I just do the normal, cheapest way possible," said Megin Pisarik, who was traveling to Iowa. "Saves me money and I still get to the same place."

"I usually do Clear because it's very quick and easy," said Nate Barrett, who was traveling from Los Angeles.

Clint Henderson, the managing editor of The Points Guys, said the most common alternative option is TSA Pre-Check, which membership costs $78. However, he recommends grabbing Global Entry, which gives you more for your money.

"Might as well get at the same time because Global Entry includes TSA Pre-Check. So, Global Entry gets you across international borders, and then TSA Pre-Check is for domestic flights. But, Global Entry is only $100," Henderson said. "So, you might as well get Global Entry because it includes TSA Pre-Check."

As for the popular, newer option Clear? It may be slower due to high demand.

"There was a couple of issues earlier this year where people got through the Clear lines who were not suppose to be through the Clear lines," Henderson said. "So, they're now in a process of revalidating everyone who's a Clear member."

As for which option has the shortest lines? It depends on the day and moment.

"Sometimes, the Clear line may be longer than the regular line," Killblane said.