Altercation leads to shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  An altercation involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. 

Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. 

Authorities said two people had been detained, including the shooter after they fled the scene. 

Police said they detected the subject vehicle and pursued but lost them. 

Hammocks division then noticed the vehicle after healing the description over police radio. 

They pursued until the subject vehicle crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.

No other details had been released.   

December 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

