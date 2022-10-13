Almost a billion dollars in prize money up for grabs in this weekend's Florida Lottery draw games

MIAMI - Almost a billion dollars will be in play this weekend in the Florida Lottery's three biggest draw games.

In Florida Lotto, no one matched all six numbers on Wednesday to win the Jackpot which has increased to $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

Speaking of Saturday drawings, the estimated jackpot for Powerball is now at $454 million after no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number on Wednesday. The jackpot has a cash value of $232.6 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

For those not wanting to wait until Saturday, there's always the Mega Millions drawing on Friday. Its estimated jackpot now sits at $494 million. If someone does hit it big, they can take the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of almost $249 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.