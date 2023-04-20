Five-foot gator hauled away from Cutler Bay home's front porch

CUTLER BAY -- A Cutler Bay resident didn't get much sleep after a five foot alligator decided to hang around his doorstep around 3 a.m.

According to Pesky Critters, the gator continued to stroll through other neighbors yards and was taken into custody by Cutler Bay police and first responders as part of the statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.

The incident was caught on a camera by a trapper's body cam.



Pesky Critters wants to remind people that alligators are most active around this time of year.

You can reach the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 for concerns.