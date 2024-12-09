All I-95 southbound lanes at Dolphin Expressway to close overnight

MIAMI - All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 will be closed at the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 overnight through Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound Interstate 395 will also be closed between 11:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The work is to safely complete a concrete pour for new bridge traffic railing.

Tolled and non-tolled detours are designated.

Interstate 95 detour Florida Department of Transportation

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 design-build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge. This includes the construction of Signature Bridge over Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of Northwest 17th Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from Northwest Eight Street to Northwest 29th Street.

Additional project information can be found on the project website.