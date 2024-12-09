Watch CBS News
Local News

All I-95 southbound lanes at Dolphin Expressway to close overnight

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - All southbound lanes on Interstate 95 will be closed at the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 overnight through Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound Interstate 395 will also be closed between 11:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. 

The work is to safely complete a concrete pour for new bridge traffic railing. 

Tolled and non-tolled detours are designated.

interstate-95-detour.png
Interstate 95 detour Florida Department of Transportation

The work is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 design-build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge. This includes the construction of Signature Bridge over Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of Northwest 17th Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from Northwest Eight Street to Northwest 29th Street.

Additional project information can be found on the project website


© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.