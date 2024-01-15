Ducks rally to beat Panthers 5-4 in OT

SUNRISE - Alex Killorn got his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4.

Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks and John Gibson made 29 saves.

Henrique and Killorn both snapped goal droughts of over 10 games. Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.