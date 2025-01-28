AI's rapid rise: How Miami-Dade College is preparing the next generation

MIAMI - DeepSeek made headlines this week when the China-based AI technology sent the U.S. stock market into a tailspin. As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in everyday life, it continues to spark confusion - and even fear - about its expanding influence.

CBS News Miami's Austin Carter visited Miami-Dade College's Artificial Intelligence Center, the first institution in Florida to offer a bachelor's degree in AI. Jazmin Evendorra, a student at MDC, is learning how to navigate the fast-evolving AI landscape.

"I was interested in digital art, but I never imagined technology would be creating the art for me," she said. "You can apply for a job in marketing and say, 'I can use AI to improve your marketing,' or even in software development."

Technology-related roles are among the fastest-growing jobs in the country. The World Economic Forum's 2025 Future of Jobs Report highlights AI and machine learning specialists as key players in the evolving job market.

Dr. Ernesto Lee, a professor of AI and Data Analytics at MDC, sees AI as a powerful tool for professionals.

"You can multiply your capabilities tenfold with AI. That's why it's gained so much traction," he said. "If you're a programmer, AI can help you write code. Ultimately, you're still responsible, but you're AI-empowered."

Beyond programming, AI is revolutionizing business operations, streamlining tasks that once took days into mere minutes.

"There are massive efficiency gains in terms of time and money," Dr. Lee said.

However, AI isn't perfect. It relies on the data it's trained on, which can introduce significant challenges.

"If we have poor data, that's reflected in the personality of the AI and this has huge ramifications," Dr. Lee said. Ethical concerns are also a critical part of AI education at MDC. "We need to ensure data is free from bias and misinformation so AI can be used ethically. Over time, enforcement and safety measures will develop—just like they did with the internet."

Adriana Delore, an expert in AI's impact on human experience, believes there's no reason to fear artificial intelligence.

"AI will never be as authentic or creative as humans," she said. "When you turn to someone with a problem, the way they make you feel is different from reading something generated by AI. True art, entertainment and emotions are uniquely human. We were given those talents for a reason—now we get to go use them."

Florida projects more than 1,000 AI-related job openings in South Florida each year, with an average salary nearing $95,000. As AI reshapes industries, Miami-Dade College is ensuring its students are ready to lead in this rapidly changing field.