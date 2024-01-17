Airboat crashes in Florida Everglades in SW Miami-Dade with several passengers on board

MIAMI -- Authorities were trying to determine what caused an airboat to crash Wednesday evening in the Florida Everglades in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

An airboat crash in southwest Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the Everglades Alligator Farm, located at 40351 SW 192nd Ave. in Homestead, officials said.

Only minor injuries were reported among the dozen or so passengers who were on board but no one was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to county officials.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or if the operator would be charged in connection with the incident.

Live video from the scene showed a boat on its side and several people standing around at a nearby site.