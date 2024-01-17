Watch CBS News
Local News

Airboat crashes in Florida Everglades in SW Miami-Dade with several passengers on board

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

Airboat crashes in Everglades
Airboat crashes in Everglades 00:25

MIAMI -- Authorities were trying to determine what caused an airboat to crash Wednesday evening in the Florida Everglades in southwest Miami-Dade, officials said.

Scene
An airboat crash in southwest Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the Everglades Alligator Farm, located at 40351 SW 192nd Ave. in Homestead, officials said.

Only minor injuries were reported among the dozen or so passengers who were on board but no one was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to county officials.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or if the operator would be charged in connection with the incident.

Live video from the scene showed a boat on its side and several people standing around at a nearby site.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:43 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.