Airbnb bans certain bookings to crackdown on wild New Year's Eve parties in Miami, other cities

MIAMI - In an effort to crack down on wild, out-of-control parties over the New Year's Eve weekend, Airbnb is banning certain bookings in the Miami area and other cities across the US.

For the holiday, they are banning one-night bookings for guests without a positive account history or no previous bookings at all on the platform. They are also implementing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two-and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally.

The company said these new restrictions will complement other party prevention measures they put into effect over the summer.

"Since these defenses were first piloted in 2020, we estimate that they have contributed to a year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over NYE of roughly 56 percent. Specifically in Miami, over 1,450 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021," Airbnb said in a statement.

The company said its anti-party initiative is meant to support both its hosts and their neighbors.

Airbnb operates a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line and encourages neighbors to reach out with any issues concerning a rental so that they can be addressed.