Aging condo buildings face critical issues, including maintenance backlogs & insufficiencies in reserves

MIAMI - Aging South Florida condos face critical issues, including maintenance backlogs, insufficiencies in reserves, and potential financial burdens on owners due to special assessments.

The situation has raised concerns about declining property values and the long-term viability of these structures.

Inventory is up. Prices are down, and buyers are weary of aging condo buildings.

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a special legislative session to tackle the issues that force people to leave the homes they have lived in for years.

"The condition of the building has deteriorated within the last couple of years," shared Melina Moren.

From a distance, Moren lives in an ordinary North Miami highrise. Upon closer inspection, we saw the issues plaguing Three Horizons South. A giant hole near the top of this 50-year-old building. Balconies were missing and under repair, rusting pipes, and more.

"We have a leaky roof that could be causing water damage and mold issues," added Moren.

She tells us she's paid over $11,000 for several special assessments over the last few years for the roof and concrete restoration projects. She's worried more special assessments are on the way.

"The damages have grown, and we need money to fix it," said Moren.

We contacted the association president to see if the repair projects are nearly complete or if future special assessments might be needed. She has yet to respond.

"Supposed to have concluded the concrete restoration and painting project," said Ketty Urban, who recently stepped down as the association's property manager last month for personal reasons.

She explains that, on top of the association trying to meet the upcoming safety deadlines to meet state requirements, the building is underinsured and has yet to fully fund mandated reserves.

"Now you have all these additional inspections, the reserve issues, the governance issues with records, and all these other things, plus the insurance crisis," said Urban. "It's literally a disaster."

She says it is a crisis for many aging buildings, like this one in North Miami. rban has worked as a property manager in South Florida for 30 years.

"Very frustrating for me during my career is the fixation on trivial things that, while maybe they are important to some degree, definitely not to the degree of making sure that you don't have deferred maintenance," said Urban.

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked Urban: "How many [condo associations] do you think of the course of your career were always trying to push for deferred maintenance, saying we'll get to those big physical issues later down the line?"

"At least 50%," answered Urban. "Now, who's left holding the bag, the owners."

Craig Studnicky, ISG World's CEO, has been selling real estate for 45 years. The unknown rising costs of special assessments in aging buildings, he says, scare off potential condo buyers.

"They're asking realtors; please don't take me to a special assessment building," said Studnicky.

Condo owners trying to get out appear to be selling at a discount. His firm's research shows condo sales in buildings 30 years or older in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County are selling 20% below market value.

"They think they saw bargains, but when they get their bill for special assessment sometime next year, I think they're gonna realize they bought fool's gold," said Studnicky.

Studnicky foresees a potential condo cliff without changes to state laws to help owners. Pointing to more lenders steering clear of providing loans in problem buildings.

"If the building is in real bad shape, banks aren't gonna touch that," stressed Studnicky. "Without any modification, more than likely, the buildings will continue to further deteriorate and may ultimately one day be condemned, leaving the value of the units to zero."

Studnicky says a possible solution is for associations to consider selling their building to a willing developer. However, a case currently working through the Florida courts might make that move nearly impossible. A recent ruling prioritizes one unit owner's interests to stay and block a sale over the majority.

Local lawmakers believe the best is to wait until the regular legislative session to examine new solutions to the condo crisis.