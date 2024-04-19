Afternoon sun with an ocean breeeze, warmer weekend ahead

MIAMI - After months of mild temps and less humidity, a change is in the air.

It was a muggy start to Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. We'll enjoy another dry day.

The heat is on this weekend as highs soar to the upper 80s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and the rain chance stays low. Only a few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Near record heat NEXT Weather

Monday will be the hottest day with the potential for record heat. Highs will rise to the upper 80s and some areas will reach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will still be very warm with highs remaining above average in the upper 80s. By Wednesday it will not be as hot with highs in the mid-80s and a chance for spotty showers due to a stalled front.