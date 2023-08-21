After posting new high last week, Florida gas prices have dipped a bit

MIAMI - After hitting a new high last week of $3.85 a gallon on Thursday, gas prices statewide have moved lower again.

Florida's average dipped 4 cents over the past five days. Monday's state average was $3.81 per gallon. That's 28 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.

"The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. Those refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. Jenkins said the extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and the damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain.

The most expensive places to fill up last week were the West Palm Beach and Naples markets, the cheapest markets were in the Panhandle.