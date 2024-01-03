After chilly start, warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon

MIAMI - Wednesday was our final morning to wake up in the 50s.

A warming trend begins in the afternoon and lasts into the weekend. Highs on Wednesday will rise to the mid-70s with clouds around. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-60s.

Warmer weekend NEXT Weather

As the wind shifts out of the west, highs will climb to near 80 degrees Thursday with the chance for a few showers. Lows remain seasonable in the low 60s on Friday morning. Then highs rise to the upper 70s with mainly dry conditions.

It will be warmer and windy on Saturday with a higher rain chance to a stronger system bringing plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday with highs around 80 degrees. We remain unsettled on Sunday with the potential for passing showers and some storms.