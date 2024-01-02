Watch CBS News
After chilly start, a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the low 70s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Tuesday 1/2/2024 5AM
MIAMI - Still a chill in the air Tuesday morning as we woke to temperatures in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. Our normal low is 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday as highs climb to the low 70s in the afternoon. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Tuesday lows fall to the upper 50s.

Wednesday morning NEXT Weather

Wednesday highs rise to the low to mid-70s. It starts a gradual warming trend into Thursday when highs will be in the upper 70s with the potential for a few showers.

A slight dip in degrees Friday as lows drop to the upper 50s. Highs in the low to mid-70s. It will be warmer on Saturday with highs near 80 degrees and a higher rain chance.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 7:28 AM EST

