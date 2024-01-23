After 25 years, popular Fritz and Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables could lose lease

MIAMI - Fans of Fritz and Franz Bierhaus packed into Coral Gables City Hall. They're here to support the popular sports bar and restaurant as it could possibly lose its lease after 25 years.

"I look at Fritz and Franz as an institution and I look at Fritz and Franz as something quite special for the area," said longtime customer Jörg Gaide.

The restaurant and bar has been a favorite hang-out for soccer fans. But that could change.

"We're fighting for our existence, Fritz and Franz Bierhaus. The city doesn't want to extend our lease as of May 31, 2024. We'd like to get another ten years," said Harald Neuweg. He is the owner of Fritz and Franz. He wants to stay put. Here's the issue, The city of Coral Gables owns the building, it's a garage with tenant space on the first floor. The Gables has plans to open up bids for companies to rent the property. Fritz and Franz can throw their hat into the process.

"We have no idea why they would not let us sit down and negotiate a new lease. We have never heard a good reason why they want us gone," he said.

City Asset Manager Zeida Sardinas said there have been issues for years. "During that time they have repeatedly failed to meet their financial obligations and maintenance responsibilities as required by their lease with the city," Sardinas said.

During a discussion with the city commission, officials said the popular restaurant is paying below market rate and discussed other problems.

"We've had to write off, we've had to do payment plans with them, they have not done improvements to their property," said Coral Gables Spokesperson Martha Pantin.

Owners say they're prepared to pay more. They tell us pushing out an established family business would be bad for South Florida.

"If we lose all family operations we gonna drive from Key west to New York and every city will look the same. And what are we going to have. We're going ot have fast food restaurants and high end Restaurants," Neuweg said.

If Fritz and Franz Bierhaus is not able to stay at its current location the owners vow to find a new spot either in or out of Coral Gables. The lease is up at the end of May.

The commission will vote on a proposal to try to negotiate a lease before the next city commission meeting in 3 weeks.