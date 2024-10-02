Afro-Latina roots mold Olga Espinosa Anderson into successful executive

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS News Miami is introducing you to Olga Espinosa Anderson, who says her roots as an Afro-Latina woman molded her into who she is today, including being named a top executive for this year's Marquis Who's Who.

According to the 2020 Census, 1.2 million Hispanics identify as Black Hispanic.

Espinosa Anderson is one of them.

She said remembering where you come from helps you know where you're going.

Espinosa-Anderson has dedicated over 30 years of her life to public service.

She said it all stems from when she first arrived to the United States from Cuba in 1970.

Along with her parents and six siblings, they settled in Union, New Jersey, before moving to what was then Carol City.

"A lot of people, even today people look at me and don't think I'm Hispanic. I've had people like you're Hispanic and Cuban? But Black," Espinosa-Anderson said.

Espinosa-Anderson said while she never struggled with her identity, she can't say the same for others.

"I recall dating White Hispanic men who boldly told me they could never take me home. So that was kind of sad. ... What are we doing here. You know, these are things you really face," Espinosa-Anderson said.

Throughout her life, Espinosa-Anderson has prided herself on breaking barriers.

She was the first Afro-Cuban to be Miss Miami Carol City Senior School.

She was the first and only Afro-Cuban and female for Miami-Dade County's solid waste department as , assistant director of Disposal Operations.

In her current role as deputy director of administration, she is the first Afro-Cuban and woman.

"To me that was extraordinary," she said. "That I was given the opportunity, that my abilities were recognized to the point that they knew hey this doesn't have to be a man's job. A woman can do it just as good," Espinosa-Anderson said.

She also makes time to give back as a supporter of United Way for 30 years and walks every year in the Making Strides Against Breast cancer Walk.

She said everything she's accomplished is a result of her culture.

"It shows the Afro-Latina little girl, hey I can be her one day. I can do that too. Or I can be anyone I want to be," Espinosa-Anderson said.

Espinosa-Anderson said she will continue to pass down the traditions of being Afro-Cuban to her daughter, who just celebrated quinceañera, the celebration of a girl's 15th birthday, and danced to Celia Cruz.