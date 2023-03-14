Advanced technology leads to more reliable mammograms

MIAMI - Breast cancer remains among the leading causes of cancer death among women. Regular screening is the best bet for early detection and now there is new information on which form of mammography is most reliable.

Researchers tracked more than a million women to study which mammograms had the most reliable results. They found that more advanced technology is the best at flagging signs of breast cancer.

The study, published in the journal Radiology, compared two types of digital mammography; two dimensional, which is the standard of care at many testing sites, and advanced three dimensional, which captures multiple x-ray images of the breast from different angles.

Results showed a higher rate of cancer detection from the 3D screening as well as a lower rate of false positives. Researchers say the technology is especially beneficial for women with dense breast tissue, which makes tumors more difficult to spot.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the US and early detection is critical. The American Cancer Society says the five year survival rate is 99 percent for cancer detected before it has spread outside the breast, what's known as a localized state.

Researchers suggest women look for testing sites that offer 3D scans, saying the most advanced technology could be the best weapon against cancer.