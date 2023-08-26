Watch CBS News
Adon pitches 6 strong innings as Nationals beat Marlins 7-4

MIAMI (AP) -- Joan Adon pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as the Washington Nationals built a six-run lead and beat the sliding Miami Marlins 7-4 Friday night.

Carter Kieboom homered, Michael Chavis had two hits and Joey Meneses drove in three runs for the Nationals, who have won 10 of 13 and had a chance to move out of the NL East cellar.

Miami Marlins' Jorge Lopez delivers a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Miami.

Adon (2-0) kept Miami hitless until Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s two-out single in the sixth. Chisholm's grounder, which got under shortstop CJ Abrams, originally was ruled an error but the scoring decision reversed after Luis Arraez lined a single to center.

Miami has lost five of six and is 12-25 since the All-Star break.

Joey Meneses had an RBI groundout in the first after Abrams' leadoff single, and Kieboom's second homer this season, a two-run drive off Braxton Garrett (7-5) built a 3-0 lead in the sixth. Washington doubled its lead in the seventh.

Miami snapped a 21-inning scoreless skid in the seventh on Jesús Sánchez's two-run triple and Nick Fortes' RBI double against Mason Thompson, who faced five batters without retiring any.

August 26, 2023

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

