Aden Perry's family keeping his legacy alive with fundraising 5K on Sunday

DAVIE – The family of Aden Perry, the teen who died trying to save another who crashed into a pond, is hosting a fundraising 5K in his honor.

All proceeds from the Holiday Season of Giving 5K will help support the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund, which provides educational tools to South Florida students.

The fund also rewards students for "out-of-the-ordinary acts of kindness and service."

The 5K, presented in part by the South Florida Firefighters Calendar, is taking place at 8 a.m. Sunday at Vista View Park located at 4001 SW 142 Avenue in Davie.

Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund

For those that don't want to participate in the race but still want to honor Aden, school supplies will be accepted before the start of the race.

"It takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to honor a hero. Join the community as it comes together to enjoy the day and to honor Aden Perry for his selflessness, kind heart, academic accomplishments, educating others, college goals, and ultimate act of courage. Through his untimely death, his family is reminded of the many memories he created for others and the lives he touched along the way," said Sarah Perry, Aden's mom.

Here are some of the other activities and goodies 5K-goers can expect:

Fire trucks from Sunrise Fire Rescue Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami Dolphins autographed and signed memorabilia

Video game truck

Raffle Prizes

DJ, music and dancing

Yoga warm-up

Long-sleeve shirt

Custom finisher medal

Coffee and hot chocolate

Beer (must be 21 and over)