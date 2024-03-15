Heat end four-game losing streak with win over Pistons

DETROIT - Bam Adebayo had 22 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes, and the Miami Heat ended a four-game losing streak with a 108-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Adebayo went 10 for 14 from the floor before sitting out the fourth quarter as Miami coasted to the win. Caleb Martin and Terry Rozier each had 18 points.

The Pistons were trying for their first three-game winning streak since the 2021-22 season, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 33 Miami points. Simone Fontecchio scored 24 points and Jalen Duren added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The teams play again Sunday in Detroit.

Miami led 56-54 at the half, but outscored Detroit 8-2 in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Four of the points came off Detroit turnovers, giving the Heat 24 for the game.

The Heat struggled badly from the 3-point line in the first two-plus quarters, missing 17 of their first 20 attempts, but hit three straight to take an 83-65 lead with 2:14 left in the quarter.

Miami's lead was 84-72 going into the fourth and the Pistons never forced Adebayo back into the game.

Adebayo and Fontecchio each scored 16 points in the first half, while Duren had 11 points and 10 rebounds.