Accidental shooting at W Miami-Dade gun range leaves 1 hurt, police say

MIAMI -- Police were investigating an apparent accidental shooting that occurred at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, authorities said.  

The incident occurred at Trail Glades Range around 10:30 a.m..

One person was airlifted for treatment but information about the victim's condition was pending.

Investigators have not said how the accident occurred or if anyone might face charges in connection with the shooting.

