Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash shuts down NB I-75 lanes near Griffin Rd. in Davie

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Crash shuts down I-75 NB Lanes in Davie
Crash shuts down I-75 NB Lanes in Davie 00:53

MIAMI -  One person has died and three others were being treated following a crash involving two vehicles on I-75 northbound, near Griffin Road in Davie.

All northbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed two heavily damaged vehicles on the side of the highway. 

Fire and rescue personnel were rendering aid to an injured person. 

Authorities said four people, including one child, will be transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.   

A rescue chopper had landed in the middle of the highway and there were several rescue personnel at the scene of the accident. 

Chopper 4 images showed a heavily-damaged black SUV behind an equally damaged white pickup truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.