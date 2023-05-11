Fatal crash shuts down NB I-75 lanes near Griffin Rd. in Davie

MIAMI - One person has died and three others were being treated following a crash involving two vehicles on I-75 northbound, near Griffin Road in Davie.

All northbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon.

Images from Chopper 4 showed two heavily damaged vehicles on the side of the highway.

Fire and rescue personnel were rendering aid to an injured person.

Authorities said four people, including one child, will be transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

A rescue chopper had landed in the middle of the highway and there were several rescue personnel at the scene of the accident.

Chopper 4 images showed a heavily-damaged black SUV behind an equally damaged white pickup truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.