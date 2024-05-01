Abortion rights advocates, opponents have been prepping for six week abortion ban

MIAMI - Florida's 'heartbeat law', also known as the six week abortion ban, is now in effect.

It's a day Angela Curatalo said the Office of Respect Life Ministry for the Archdiocese of Miami has worked hard to prepare for.

"We don't like to call it a ban, because it's really a heartbeat law because the baby's heartbeat starts beating, the heart starts beating right around 21 days," she said.

The Archdiocese of Miami operates three pregnancy health centers. Curatalo said they are ready to help an influx of women in need, whether it's with diapers, formula, screenings, or adoption options.

"I think the most important thing now is to tell people that there's hope and help out there if they are in a panic over it. If they think that I could never, I can never do this, I can't do this. We're here to show you that you can," said Curatalo.

Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida said they too have been preparing for this day, a day they dreaded.

"As soon as the April 1 ruling came down, and we knew that we would have a six week ban on May 1, we started combing through our May schedule and moving up all appointments that we could for abortion care, for pregnancy confirmation, for pregnancy dating. So we packed our schedules for the month of April," said Michelle Quesada.

But now that it's in effect, "If someone suspects that they're pregnant, they should make an appointment immediately, and take a pregnancy test, make an appointment. They will be able to come in and see our physician and figure out how far along they are and what their options are. We've been telling women that they should stock up on emergency contraception, have it in your medicine cabinet, it doesn't hurt to have it in case you need it," said Quesada.

The six week limit does have exceptions, including to save a mother's life or if there is a fatal abnormality.

Anna Hochkammer's organization, Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, helped put an amendment on this November's ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state, as other states have done.

"Abortion has won every single time. There is no reason to believe that Florida is going to buck that trend. Abortion bans are incredibly unpopular among Americans and they're incredibly unpopular among Floridians," she said.