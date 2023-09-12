Aaron Rodgers tears Achilles tendon in New York Jets debut, is out for the season

Jets win despite Aaron Rodgers' injury New York Jets win in overtime despite potentially serious injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers 02:13

Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after the New York Jets star quarterback tore his Achilles tendon during the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL confirmed on Tuesday. The Jets posted a "get well soon" tweet following word that an MRI confirming the severity of his injury.

"Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward," the team said Tuesday.

Rodgers' debut in a Jets uniform lasted just four plays until he was sacked in the first quarter and left with the injury to his left Achilles tendon on Monday.

The Jets still managed to defeat the Bills in a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers' injury was "not good."

Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field for an injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Rodgers, 39, was traded to the Jets in the offseason following 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. After months of anticipation and much hype, Jets fans had been waiting for the four-time NFL MVP to suit up for Gang Green, with some saying the star quarterback would help meet their Super Bowl expectations.

Prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers ran out to field with an American flag before a roaring home crowd at MetLife Stadium as the nation commemorated 9/11 victims and first responders.

However, his debut came to crashing end when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd tackled Rodgers, who was taken into the team tent and later carted off the field. It was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles.

The Jets' next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Zack Wilson, who took over after Rodgers' exited, is expected to be the Jets' starting quarterback the rest of the season.